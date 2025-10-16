Rock Stars From 1970 Who Should Still Be Famous Today

The Welsh band the Iveys found some minor success in the U.K. in the late 1960s, and then the Beatles came calling. The Iveys were the first band signed to the group's private Apple Records label. Afterward, they changed their name to "Badfinger" and recorded "Come and Get It," written by Paul McCartney for the soundtrack of fellow Beatle Ringo Starr's 1969 film "The Magic Christian." Released in January 1970, "Come and Get It" hit the top 10 in the U.K. and the U.S., and Badfinger got to work recording its first full-length studio album, "No Dice."

The four-piece band boasted two breakout stars: Guitarist Pete Ham and bass player Tom Evans, who took turns on lead vocal duties and also wrote songs. The group required that versatility to match its variable sound. In 1970, Badfinger released the poppy "Come and Get It," followed by the release of the hook-laden power pop jam "No Matter What," another top 10 hit. Album cut "Without You," a love ballad, was made more famous when covered by Harry Nilsson later that year. Badfinger had its last big hit in 1972, Ham's "Baby Blue," probably better known to modern audiences for its inclusion in the final scenes of "Breaking Bad."

Badfinger met a particularly somber end. The group fizzled out as the '70s progressed, and after some failed business dealings, managerial theft, and mental health issues, Ham died by suicide in 1975. Evans revived Badfinger for an ill-fated spell in the early '80s, and he also died by suicide in 1983.

