5 Rock Songs From The '80s That Aged Terribly

You sang along with them at the top of your lungs when they came on the radio and danced in front of the TV when the videos played. But many of the rock songs from the '80s were anything but innocent, even if the lyrics were sly and concealing. As long as the melody was catchy and the beat was solid, you were happy to side step the subject matter, which in many songs turns out to be far more troubling decades later than it was when it first hit the airwaves.

Advertisement

Songs about stalkers, men being mistaken for women, and the icky attraction of adult men to teenage girls were not only fodder for rock fans; they also led to chart success and ridiculous wealth for some of the best known bands in the business. But the messed-up truth about the 1980s music industry is that very few topics were off limits, and even the most ill-advised subject matter could fuel a hit if the melody was catchy enough.

With so much questionable material floating about in the rock world during the era of hair bands and MTV, it's hard to narrow down the collection of rock songs from the '80s that aged the worst overtime. These five selections, which were some of the most popular tunes of the decade, covered some of the gnarliest topics ever set to music.

Advertisement