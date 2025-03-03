The Hidden Truth Of Sammy Hagar

"Love Walks In" was among the first songs Van Halen recorded with one of the most successful band member replacements ever, singer Sammy Hagar. A big hit on the pop and rock charts in 1986, it was the first time Van Halen made it big with a ballad. But it's not about the overwhelming feelings triggered by a brand-new love — Hagar wrote it about the profound, life-altering experiences he claimed to have had with mind-reading extraterrestrials in his late teens and early twenties.

Around 3 a.m. one night, Hagar said he woke up in an excruciatingly bright room and to the sight of aliens experimenting on him. "They downloaded everything that was in my head. And I caught 'em doin' it!" Hagar told Guitar (via Face Off). "But this was all telepathy — there were no words being spoken." Unable to move his body, the aliens then disappeared, leaving Hagar trembling and queasy in a suddenly darkened room.

That wasn't Hagar's only unexplained encounter. "There have been three or four other contacts with the same group of people. I don't know who the f*** they are, but I've narrowed them down to a people called The Nine, who are called that because they're from the Ninth Dimension."

