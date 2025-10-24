This '70s Musician Completely Ruined The Jazz Singer Remake

"The Jazz Singer" wasn't a box office flop but wasn't a smash hit either, earning $27 million and ranking as the 17th-highest grossing film of 1980. The film critics of the day couldn't stand "The Jazz Singer," and Diamond's performance in particular. "'The Jazz Singer' has so many things wrong with it that a review threatens to become a list," wrote Roger Ebert. "This movie is about a man who is at least 20 years too old for such things to be happening to him. 'The Jazz Singer' looks ridiculous giving us Neil Diamond going through an adolescent crisis." Janet Maslin of The New York Times seemed to agree. "Diamond, looking glum and seldom making eye contact with anyone, isn't enough of a focus for the outmoded story," she opined.

At the very first Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, bestowed on performers for terrible movie work, Neil Diamond won the inaugural Worst Actor award, defeating the likes of Sam J. Jones for "Flash Gordon," Caitlyn Jenner for "Can't Stop the Music," and Michael Beck for "Xanadu." "The Jazz Singer" was both the beginning and end of Diamond's side gig as a movie star. Apart from a few cameos as himself, Diamond never made another film.

Fortunately for Diamond, the music was well received. Some of Diamond's biggest hits and most remembered songs were Top 10 hits that originated on the soundtrack for "The Jazz Singer": "Love on the Rocks," "Hello," and "America."