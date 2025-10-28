How The U.S. Lost 6 Nuclear Weapons And Other Broken Arrow Tales

If you really want to sum up a particular period in global history in a way that genuinely oversimplifies things, it's clear that the Cold War was really, really tense. From the late 1940s until the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, two superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union, were constantly at odds and preparing for the other side to instigate war. And this wouldn't be a conventional war, either. Instead of ground-based offensives or airborne dogfights, if the Cold War turned hot, it would almost certainly involve the detonation of some of the world's increasingly large arsenal of nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

That left people seemingly everywhere on high alert, with militaries on both sides arming submarines, planes, rockets, and more with nuclear warheads. The accidental launch of one was a very real possibility — everyone thank Stanislav Petrov for saving us from nuclear armageddon — while the sort of whoopsies that would be easily dismissed in an office job sometimes led to the loss of nuclear bombs even when hostilities weren't ongoing.

These last circumstances have led to what are often known as "Broken Arrow" incidents. This bit of military jargon broadly refers to accidents involving nuclear weapons, which, as of yet, have not involved any actual thermonuclear detonations. However, they have resulted in the disappearance of six known bombs, as well as the fragmentation of others and the occasional blast of conventional explosives that has likely disturbed quite a few fish and basically leveled one house in South Carolina.

Advertisement