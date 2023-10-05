The Untold Truth Of America's Missing Nuclear Bomb

Most of the time, when nuclear bombs are mentioned, people have a very specific idea of what's being talked about: the bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II, or maybe the numerous nuclear tests that were going on at Bikini Atoll. And while there are plenty of things to discuss about those events — ethics and morals, among other things — at the very least, in both of those cases, the details aren't exactly a mystery. History knows what happened to those weapons. As you'd hope would be true when it comes to weapons of mass destruction. Those aren't really the kinds of things you'd want just lying about somewhere, half-forgotten.

But here's the thing: That exact scenario has happened (and it's actually happened more than once), with one of the most infamous being that of the missing Tybee Bomb. Dropped in the water near Savannah, Georgia, during the late 1950s, the exact fate of this nuclear bomb is a bit murky, which has led to some pretty wild speculation, as well as genuine fears. And, of course, some strange twists and turns along the way.