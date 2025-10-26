5 Underrated '70s Sci-Fi Movies We Completely Forgot About

Long before "quantum" became the sci-fi byword for "we don't understand what we're writing," sci-fi diehards and casual fans alike dined on decades of superlative sci-fi films. The '80s saw the superb sequel "Aliens" expand on its original to forge a masterpiece in its own right, much like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" did in the '90s. The '00s, meanwhile, saw writers tweak existing ideas into high-concept films like "Children of Men" and "District 9." But before all these films came a decade of massive hits and lesser-discussed films that laid the groundwork for them all: the '70s.

The 1970s were replete with legendary sci-fi touchstones that not only defined the genre, but also defined entire generations of moviegoers, notably "Star Wars," "Alien," and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." These films ran the gamut from cerebral and horrific to grounded, action-packed, fantastical, and everything in between. But for every major, well-remembered hit, loads of other films have slipped from collective memory, much like any art. Uber-fans exist for all projects, but we're talking about film recognition in the eyes of the wider public.

Some lesser-cited '70s sci-fi has stuck around in public consciousness even if only for iconic visuals and contemporary sequels, such as "Mad Max," while other films have recognizable names even if folks know nothing of the film, like "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Then there are those 1970s films that have faded from the public eye, yet are more than worthy of recognition. In no particular order, five of these are "The Andromeda Strain"; "Logan's Run"; "Soylent Green"; "THX 1138," and because we can't resist Sean Connery's chest hair, "Zardoz."

