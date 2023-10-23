The Untold Truth Of Robert Duvall

In the entertainment industry, the word "legend" gets thrown around a little too freely at times. However, in the case of Robert Duvall, it's an apt description, fit for an actor who has won all there is to win and delivered some of the finest performances ever captured in film and television history. Arguably, his most recognizable role is in "The Godfather" series, as he stars as the Corleone family's consigliere Tom Hagen, appearing alongside other icons such as Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Diane Keaton. However, Duvall doesn't stand on the shoulders of giants here; he stands alongside them and proves he belongs. Throw in other timeless performances, such as Boo Radley in the film adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" and Gus McCrae in "Lonesome Dove," and his career is about as perfect as it comes.

When the camera turns off, though, there's another side to Duvall that most people don't know about. From growing up in a military family to sharing an apartment with Dustin Hoffman and protesting the building of a data center in his hometown, he possesses an interesting life story begging to be told. So, with that said, let's find out more about one of Hollywood's greatest and last thespians.