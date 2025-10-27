This Rock Song From 1977 Wouldn't Fly Today

The rock and roll spirit of the 1970s took the idea of debauchery to new heights — or new depths, depending on how freely the needle of your moral compass spins. Songs about the pleasures of sex, drugs, and drinking helped sell the freewheeling rockstar lifestyle, and some tunes took even more liberties with those themes, which verged on being questionable for the times. Bring the needle forward 50 years or so later, and these songs take on an even greater cringe factor.

Advertisement

Sammy Hagar's status as a rockstar luminary has been well-known since the mid-'80s, when after one of Van Halen's messy break-ups with David Lee Roth, he shifted from an already-successful solo career to becoming the front man of one of the world's biggest rock bands. Even before hooking up with music's notorious party dudes, he was already on his way to becoming a spokesman for the sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

The hidden truth about Sammy Hagar is that even for such a red-hot rock star, not every song is a keeper. One song in particular, a crunchy ditty called "Cruisin' and Boozin'" from Hagar's 1977 self-titled debut LP, stands out as a troubling tune in hindsight, though it should have been called out for its unsavory subject matter when it was first released. It might be a testament to the more relaxed safety standards and hard-partying ways of the late-'70s, but its themes hardly stand the test of time.

Advertisement