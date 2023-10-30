Inside Van Halen's Messy Band Breakups

Drugs, alcohol, seething resentment, and artistic differences have all played their parts in the demise of some of the greatest rock bands in history. In the case of Van Halen, these elements, sometimes alone and sometimes in tandem, have led to more than one breakup across different iterations of the legendary rock band. The first split occurred at the height of success for Van Halen's initial roster of members — singer David Lee Roth, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Alex Van Halen. The album "1984" was a monster hit for the band, but behind the scenes, things were crumbling.

"By '84, Van Halen, the band I loved and helped guide to fruition, was on life support, though not many people realized it," the band's manager at the time, Noel Monk, wrote in "Runnin' with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Making of Van Halen." "Even as '1984' racked up sales and critical acclaim, and while the band was playing one sold-out show after another, the foundation on which the band had been constructed was beginning to come apart," he later added.