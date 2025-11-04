This Once-Disappeared '70s Horror Movie Influenced One Of Netflix's Biggest Hits Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ed Gein's life and crimes have inspired filmmakers since shortly after his arrest. From the 1960 Hitchcock classic "Psycho" (and its nerve-shredding effects on anyone taking a shower in a motel) to the buzzy Season 3 of Netflix's "Monster," starring the inaccurately handsome Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, writers and directors have been captivated by the strange and sinister world of Ed Gein and the house of horrors he built for himself.

Advertisement

One of the weirdest entries in the Ed Gein legacy roll call is the 1974 B-movie "Deranged," a comedy-horror-tragedy-gross-out mishmash billed with the tagline "Pretty Sally Mae died a very unnatural death ... but the worst hasn't happened to her yet!" Christopher Walken and Harvey Keitel both tried out for the role of Gein stand-in Ezra Cobb, but the role went to previously-unknown Roberts Blossom, who, despite that name, and a truly eerie performance as a pseudo-Gein, never really made it big on the screen.

Mired in post-production lawsuits and cursed with mixed-to-bad reviews (the LA Times critic called it "corn on the macabre"), "Deranged" was feared lost until it resurfaced in the mid-1990s. Now reissued in a number of formats, this masterwork of the grim and gory will be unnerving audiences for decades to come.

Advertisement