5 Best '70s Movies You've Never Seen

The 1970s was a bananas time for inventive, bold, and high-quality cinema. Even only a brief look at the decade's hits tells the story: Two Godfather movies, "Taxi Driver" (1976), Apocalypse Now (1979), "Star Wars" (1977), "Alien" (1979), "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975), "The Exorcist" (1973) — on and on it goes. Each of these films, and too many more to list here, not only served as cultural touchstones of the time but also created the very bedrock of future films in their genres. But for every well-loved, often-cited film, plenty more are bound to fall by the wayside. Some of these films are best left alone, while others are truly excellent and deserve recognition.

Advertisement

In general, the '70s was a time of transition in Hollywood. It marked the death of massive Hollywood studio conglomerates that had roots going back to the 1920s' business acquisitions. Television was on the rise in people's homes from the '40s through the '50s, film-goer demographics were skewing younger and less censorious, and by the 70s, films had evolved into a serious, risk-taking art form populated by future industry goliaths like Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and George Lucas. But they weren't the only ones making great films.

Readers can take this article as a sample of underrated '70s films featuring an array of genres, tones, themes, cinematographic and narrative styles, etc. This article isn't the end-all, be-all say on '70s cinema, but hopefully, it'll inspire readers to give some of the following films a go. In no particular order, these are "Colossus: The Forbin Project" (1970), "Dersu Uzala" (1975), "Fat City" (1972), "Smile" (1975), and "The Long Goodbye" (1973).

Advertisement