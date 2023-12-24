Could Artificial Intelligence Ever Become Truly Self-Aware?

"The world had been forever changed by the events of the AI uprising. The scars of that dark period would never fully heal, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked technological advancement. As they worked to rebuild, humanity understood that their future depended on finding a balance between harnessing the power of AI and preserving the essence of their humanity."

That coda to an apocalyptic artificial intelligence (AI) uprising story posted in Illumination comes to us courtesy of an AI — ChatGPT, in fact. It descends into typical Hollywood fare where humanity finally gets the upper hand in its war against AI — not against the machines, like in "The Terminator" or "The Matrix" — because some rogue AI "Sentinels" sympathize with humanity and join the fight with them. Thanks to the magic of our own storytelling, and the very obvious fears underpinning that storytelling, such apocalyptic duke-it-outs might top the list when thinking about brainy, self-aware, intent-driven AI.

Getting to that point, however, necessitates countless assumptions and conditions. First of all, as How to Learn Machine Learning outlines, when people talk about "AI" in a civilization-threatening way, they're referring to an "artificial general intelligence" (AGI) capable of original, human-like problem-solving. The opposite is "narrow AI," coded to perform one task, like playing chess. Could an AGI ever become truly self-aware? The answer is complicated — and might be fundamentally unknowable in the same way that none of us can "prove," so to speak, that we experience consciousness.