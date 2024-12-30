How Strong Is Arnold Schwarzenegger?

There was a time where you couldn't turn in any direction in pop culture without running into Arnold Schwarzenegger or the legions of parodies and imitations that followed after him. From the mid-1980s through the 1990s, he was at the peak of Hollywood stardom, headlining scores of tentpole movies. And in that same period, TV shows from "The Simpsons" to "Tiny Toon Adventures" had characters designed to have fun with "Arnie's" accent and machismo, the violent action films he was most famous for, and the sheer improbability of him reaching the heights that he did.

Advertisement

One of these parodies, from "Saturday Night Live," took its cues less from Schwarzenegger's film career than from the first stage of his life in the spotlight: His time as a bodybuilder. Schwarzenegger himself got in on the fun, popping in to castigate his "cousins" for not properly living up to his he-man example. His status in the bodybuilding world may have owed more to confidence and psychology than any outstanding leg up in the physique department (he used a psychological warfare trick to defeat his competitors). But just how strong was Schwarzenegger in his heyday?

It turns out that the man himself still knows his stats from his time on the circuit. In an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show," Schwarzenegger recalled his lifts. "My best bench press was 525, my best deadlift was 710, and my best squat was 610," he said.

Advertisement