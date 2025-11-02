'70s Rock Legends We Predict Will Say Farewell To Music In 2026

We all know the aging band retirement cycle by now, right? It's, a) Announce retirement, b) Do farewell tour, c) Announce comeback, d) Do comeback tour, and, e) Repeat. What better way to drum up excitement, ticket sales, merch sales, record sales (for the diehards who still buy records), and so forth. KISS did this, as did loads of other acts across the decades, like The Who, Cream, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slayer, Motley Crüe, Black Sabbath, and Ozzy Osbourne, the last of whom we'll never get to hear sing again. But in 2026, it looks like some musicians from the '70s might be calling it quits, permanently. Maybe.

We're focusing on the '70s because, let's be honest, that's also the age bracket of original band members from that decade: 70s. Take the ruckus rockers of AC/DC, formed in 1973 in Sydney, Australia. Singer Brian Johnson and schoolboy outfit-wearing Angus Young are 78 and 70, respectively, as of this writing. Some fans are all but begging them to stop because of Johnson's failing voice, but the band is still touring and overflowing with energy. Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford is 74 and he absolutely crushed a recent 2025 Hellfest performance, high notes and all (not touched up, we might add). It doesn't seem likely he'll be retiring soon, either.

Other '70s musicians, however, have had enough of the biz and are ready to hang up their hats. Lou Gramm of Foreigner fame announced that 2026 will be his final musical year, as did Aussie rockers Rose Tattoo. Other retirements are less than clear, but at least in the cards for 2026, including Eagles, The Who (yes, again), and possibly even Queen.

