'70s Rock Songs That Only Became Popular Decades Later

For many rock fans, the 1970s was the decade when the guitar-led genre truly hit its high water mark. After rock became the dominant form of popular music during the 1960s thanks to the impact of acts such as The Beatles reaching new commercial heights, the decade that followed saw an incredible demand for new rock acts, many of whom became incredibly wealthy in ways that would be impossible to imagine for the majority of today's bands.

Advertisement

While '60s veterans such as The Rolling Stones and Neil Young were continuing to treat fans to fresh music throughout the 1970s, they were joined by a whole host of younger artists such as Led Zeppelin, who released their first record in 1969 and would go on to take hard rock to its limits in the 1970s. The decade also saw the rise of proto-punk bands such as The Stooges who, while not an enormous commercial success at the time, proved to be hugely influential for the punk and new wave acts that would come later in the decade.

And some acts would have to wait even longer than that to find their audience. Indeed, in some cases it has taken decades for classic '70s rock cuts to get their due. Here are 10 songs from the 1970s that only became popular decades later.

Advertisement