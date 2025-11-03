What It Was Like To Be Filthy Rich 100 Years Ago

In the 1920s, the Western world experienced an era of economic prosperity and socio-cultural shift. While the so-called "Roaring Twenties" were felt in many parts of the West, they were especially evident in — and most commonly associated with — the United States. The way the Roaring Twenties has been represented in popular culture, particularly in prominent literary works such as "The Great Gatsby," has created a nigh-indelible image of liveliness, materialism, and excess during this time of significant industrial and technological advancement. Being bookended by the First World War and the Great Depression only served to highlight the optimism in this era. The U.S.'s gross national product was on the rise, unemployment was at an all-time low, and entertainment and media experienced massive transformations.

Advertisement

Still, despite the fact that we've come to associate the decade with grandeur and splendor, life wasn't exactly a cakewalk for everyone. For instance, there were a lot of creepy things that were considered normal 100 years ago — although one could argue that streets strewn with animal waste, pseudoscientific medical beliefs, and racial and religious prejudices are systemic ills that never really left our society. Nevertheless, for the wealthy and affluent — the "filthy rich" — this period of plenty was, well, quite plentiful, with life offering many decadent delights and costly conveniences. A century ago, this was what it was like to be part of the Western world's 1%: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Advertisement