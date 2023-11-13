Who Inherited Charlie Chaplin's Money After He Died?

Charlie Chaplin remains one of the 20th century's most instantly recognizable stars, and his cinematic works still have a huge influence on filmmakers and comedians today. In his own time, his reputation was enormous. But just like celebrities today, Hollywood stars in Chaplin's era also found themselves under close scrutiny, especially when details of their private lives leaked into the press.

Chaplin was an icon, and as such the public became hugely interested in his private life — particularly his relationships with women. The comedian was married a total of four times and had eleven children, though another was alleged to be his in a high-profile paternity claim. Upon his death on Christmas Day 1977 at the age of 88, it is believed that his fortune was worth at least $415 million in today's money (per Celebrity Net Worth). All this went to his last wife, Oona O'Neill, whom he married in 1943 when he was 54 and she was 18.