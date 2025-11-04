Life During WWII Germany's Final Days Was Truly Horrific

In 1940, German forces bombed England's Coventry for 11 hours, destroying so much of the beautiful old city that "Koventrieren" became a slang term for "to destroy as badly as Coventry." By the end of the war, though, it would be German cities that were remembered as the casualties of destruction from the air.

Advertisement

As early as 1940, industrial cities in the Rhine and Ruhr river valleys took the first blows from the Royal Air Force. As the capacity of German defenses was degraded, Allied bombers were able to get more ambitious with their strikes. In 1943, Hamburg was targeted for its shipyards, and a multi-day joint USAF and RAF bombing campaign called "Operation Gomorrah" (think smiting the wicked from the air) reduced much of the city to ash.

In February 1945, it was Dresden's turn. The lovely old capital of Saxony had been nearly untouched during the war until three nights of incendiary bombing sent the Baroque jewelbox up in smoke, along with as many as 250,000 people. Dresden had been chosen because the previously unharmed city's destruction would be that much more shocking, but if it was one of the worst losses, it was far from unique. By the end of the war, most German cities of any significance had been struck, including Cologne, Bremen, Düsseldorf, and Berlin, with up to a million civilians killed.

Advertisement