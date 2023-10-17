The Messed Up Truth About The Bosnian War

In the 1990s, the area of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the former Yugoslavia was awash with some of the worst violence of the 20th century. From 1992–1995 during the Bosnian War, at least 100,000 people died, many of them civilians. It's also thought that as many as 50,000 people were survivors of sexual assault, with the vast majority of the survivors being Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) and the perpetrators Bosnian Serbs.

The war was punctuated by numerous atrocities carried out by both Bosniak and Bosnian Serb forces, and the fighting savagely ripped apart the area and displaced millions. The fighting was precipitated by the split of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, of which Bosnia and Herzegovina was one of six constituent republics. When Bosnia and Herzegovina declared its independence in 1992, Serbian nationalists did not want to live under a Bosniak-dominated government — they wanted their own autonomous Serbian government instead.

This disagreement led to three years of tragic war, killing thousands and leaving millions of shattered lives. Barely a year after the fighting began, an international war crimes tribunal was set up, and after the war both Bosnian Serb and Bosniak authorities faced charges. Several were later convicted, including infamous people such as Zdravko Tolimir, Ratko Mladic, and Radovan Karadzic. The Bosnian War was some of the most brutal fighting in recent decades, and here is the messed up truth behind it.