5 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 With Famously Misheard Lyrics

Whether they're safely alone in their cars or surrounded by friends at a karaoke bar, for example, probably everyone has sung along at the tops of their lungs with the radio, a CD, or something pulled up on their phone, confidently belting out the words to a song they know so well because they've probably heard it a few hundred times. Along with this phenomenon came the emergence of the mondegreen: the expression of wrong lyrics because the would-be singer got them completely wrong at some point, mishearing or misunderstanding the words to a comical effect.

There are many commonly misunderstood classic rock lyrics you may have been singing wrong for years, and it's likely some of them are from 1975. That was one of the biggest years in rock history, with numerous eventual radio and arena standards first hitting the airwaves and vinyl. Despite their consistent playing in private and public for the last 50 years, perhaps because rock lyrics tend to get a little garbled and tough to get right through all that guitar noise and feedback, these songs are some of the most commonly and hilariously misunderstood. Here are five memorable songs from 1975 that tons of people didn't memorize correctly, sending some very funny misinterpretations into the musical ether.

