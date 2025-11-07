Donald Trump Just Can't Beat This US President's Hollywood Record

When Donald Trump first swept into power in 2016, he did so on a wave of celebrity glamor that he had cultivated over the course of decades in the public eye. Whereas other, more typical businesspeople might reserve their public appearances to company events and conferences, early in his career, Trump demonstrated that he was interested in expanding his presence beyond the sphere of the real estate industry in which he generated much of his wealth, to turn the Trump organization into a major lifestyle brand based around his own celebrity. But his success in Hollywood didn't come close to another U.S. president — Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement

Over the years, Trump took it upon himself to become a familiar face in the world of entertainment, gaining roles in several movies before pivoting toward the world of reality TV. It may seem surprising that a would-be U.S. president would emerge from the world of entertainment rather than politics, but this isn't the first time this has happened. Reagan, who was elected to the office of U.S. president in 1980 and again in 1984, was also a familiar face to the American public, with an extensive movie career behind him that dwarfs Trump's filmography by comparison.