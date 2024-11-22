Stars Donald Trump Can't Stand

Donald John Trump is one of the world's most controversial living people. Born the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, Trump bulldozed his way to further success in business while also attracting a lot of enemies. He first announced his intentions to enter politics way back in 1999, when he ditched the Republican Party for the Reform Party and sought their nomination for president of the United States. While that attempt largely went ignored, after a successful spell on reality TV, Trump would return to the race and win 16 years later. From business rivals to political foes to a laundry list of legal entanglements, Trump has a list of enemies that would keep most people looking over their shoulders. It doesn't help that Trump keeps finding ever-worse things to say and engaging in public feuds with celebrities.

Advertisement

One thing most people ought to be able to agree about Trump is that he is an opinionated man, vividly expressed at any given moment via his fondness for social media. Between its creation in 2009 and closure in 2021, Trump's official Twitter account issued over 57,000 posts, an average of just over 13 tweets a day. While followers have watched Trump's public statements morph in influence as he gained power, both on and off the computer screen, Trump appears to delight in sharing his distaste for fellow famous people. What we have all learned from these missives is that there are plenty of stars Trump simply can't stand.