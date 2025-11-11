Events From 1986 That Changed Lives Forever

When the Space Shuttle Challenger prepared to head into space, there were five astronauts on board — Francis "Dick" Scobee, Michael Smith, Judith Resnick, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka– as well as a government contractor, Gregory Jarvis. The crew also included a civilian for the first time ever: a teacher named Christa McAuliffe. She was selected from thousands of hopefuls in the "Teacher in Space" project, explaining in her application, "I watched the Space Age being born and I would like to participate" (via the National Air and Space Museum). Tragically, just 73 seconds after liftoff, on live TV, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, killing everyone on board.

NASA was never the same after the Challenger Disaster, and neither were many people who watched the footage, either live or on the news. Decades later, people still remembered where they were when the disaster occurred, whether it was seeing it on TV at an airport or having to explain to Florida schoolchildren what they had just witnessed right in front of them.

In his eulogy for the crew, President Ronald Reagan said, "On the day of the disaster, our nation held a vigil by our television sets. ... We waited and watched and tried to make sense of what we had seen. That night, I listened to a call-in program on the radio; people of every age spoke of their sadness and the pride they felt in our astronauts" (via the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum).

