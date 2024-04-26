Why NASA Was Never The Same After The Challenger Disaster

The morning of January 28, 1986, was just 22 degrees — especially cold for Cape Canaveral in Central Florida. The temperatures had dropped even lower, to below freezing, overnight. Even so, at 11:38 a.m. NASA launched the Space Shuttle Challenger on its 10th mission. The Challenger was already acclaimed by then for milestones that included being the first spacecraft to carry an American female astronaut and a Black astronaut into space. This mission, similarly, drew a huge amount of attention for having the first civilian onboard, a teacher named Christa McAuliffe.

Millions watched the historical launch as the Challenger lifted off, including lots of children who saw it on TV in their classrooms. Then, 73 seconds after the shuttle rocketed heavenward, it burst into flames, killing all seven people aboard. In the aftermath of one of the worst space disasters in history, NASA changed in many ways, from instituting new safety procedures to scrapping plans for more than 20 years to take civilians, including journalists and educators, on space missions.