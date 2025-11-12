The Most Audacious Jewelry Heists In History

For practically all of known history, humans have been fascinated by gems and jewelry, with some societal elites seemingly making it their mission to accumulate as much of the shiny stuff as possible. Witness, for instance, the gold-and-jewel-packed tomb of Tutankhamun, the tragically inbred ancient Egyptian pharaoh who went to the afterlife with a treasury's worth of riches. For just as long, thieves have been plotting different ways to grab these pretties for themselves. Just look at the many, many ancient Egyptian royals whose tombs were plundered (Tut's own tomb was hit by robberies, too). In the intervening centuries, jewel heists have become a regular occurrence, with some particularly audacious cases still generating shock to this day.

Some modern jewel heists may involve the Pink Panthers, a collection of gem-grabbing gangsters named after the 20th-century film series that involves multiple diamond heists. The real-life Pink Panthers are a loosely organized international group that's operated for nearly two decades, racking up an estimated $500 million in stolen goods. Their heists have been marked by exceptional planning and fast-moving robberies that are over in a matter of minutes. While some key members of the gang have been apprehended and locked away in prison, the nebulous nature of the Pink Panthers means that some gem-hungry gangsters may still be out there and behind some of the more brazen jewel heists today.