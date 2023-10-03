Inside Napoleon's Complicated Relationship With His Wife Josephine

Before Napoleon Bonaparte was the feared emperor of France, he was an ambitious 26-year-old major-general seeking a wealthy wife who would grant him access to another class of French elite. Instead, he found Josephine.

Josephine was an extremely feminine woman with a tiny waist, husky voice, and careful attention to makeup, who was extremely active in the social world of the Parisian elite. She was known for spending large sums of money even though she couldn't afford it. To maintain her lavish lifestyle and care for her two children from a previous marriage, she had a string of romantic partners and admirers, all of whom were wealthy. Napoleon was immediately obsessed with her and desperate to be one of her lovers. Josephine was less impressed by Napoleon. Not only was he six years younger than her, he was awkward and not particularly attractive — but he was smart, ambitious, and more than willing to provide for her. In 1795, the two became lovers.

In the early days of their relationship, he sent her many sexually charged letters, and his passion for her only grew the longer they were together. According to Kate Williams's "Ambition and Desire: The Dangerous Life of Josephine Bonaparte," by Kate Williams, he repeatedly asked her to marry him and would fly into blind rages when she said no. They were constantly having massive fights during which he would shout and she would sob, but she seemed infinitely forgiving, and the two always had a passionate reconciliation.