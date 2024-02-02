Rocky Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76

"Happy Gilmore" also gave Carl Weathers an injury that lasted years, as he explained to GQ. "I hurt my back and actually, to this day, it still really bothers me, because it was right on the spine," he said. According to Weathers, it was a "blind fall" during a stunt bag mishap that caused him to fall backward and "crunch" his spine. "I felt the pain and the burning sensation immediately," he said. "But again, I'm an athlete, I'm tough, I'm an actor, let's keep going. And after about three or more of those, I said, 'No more of that.'"

Years later he found out that he had fractured two vertebrae, which led to the growth of osteophytes — bony lumps that typically happen near joints or on spinal bones. In his case, they fused back together in a "really bad place," and he was in "excruciating pain" for three or four years. At the time of the GQ interview, he said it had been almost three years since he had experienced pain.

As noted by TMZ, it's unclear if Weathers was experiencing any health issues at the time of this death.