One-Hit Wonders Who Vanished After Winning The Grammy Award For Best New Artist

The Grammy Awards usually get it right with the Best New Artist prize. It's one of the four most prestigious categories in the music-honoring event, along with Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. It's a nice way to acknowledge an act that had an impactful and breakthrough year and the Grammy voting body has accurately predicted the rise of superstars, giving the Best New Artist award to the likes of Mariah Carey and Maroon 5, and future members of the historically controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, such as the Beatles and Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

Advertisement

But sometimes the Grammys really drop the ball. Not seeing flash-in-the-pan bands or fad-chasing acts for what they are, voters have repeatedly checked the box next to the names of emerging talents who ultimately don't go on to live up to the potential associated with the Best New Artist Grammy. Call it a curse or just a bad prediction, but either way, there are many Grammy wins from long ago that are still controversial to this day. Grammy voters just love to give the Best New Artist prize to one-hit wonders who maybe deserved more than 15 minutes of fame who quickly disappeared from the musical mainstream.