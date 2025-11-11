Dolly Parton's Best Covers Of '70s Rock Songs

By the numbers alone, Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country, has long reached a level of success that's practically incomprehensible. She's sold over 100 million albums and has 11 Guinness World Records under her belt. This includes the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart by a female artist (49), the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (35 years, 26 days), and the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (7). This was all possible because of Dolly's absolute charm, disarming sweetness, and pure songwriting talent. The glitz and the glam are just part of the package (including her guitar-tapping, percussive nails), as is her connection to her musical roots, right down to her choice of songs to cover.

At current count, Dolly has covered songs by 77 other artists over the course of her career, including some unexpected choices such as Madonna and Queen. Her music has, in turn, gone on to inspire multiple generations and get covered countless times. She's such a prolific songwriter, having written about 3,000 songs over the course of her seven-decade career, that it's practically impossible to keep track of her entire body of work. She's even produced entire cover albums, like 2005's "Those Were the Days." Her repertoire of recorded covers includes "Son of a Preacher Man," "In the Ghetto," "Peace Train," "Turn! Turn! Turn!" and "I Walk the Line."

But Dolly hasn't merely covered or taken inspiration from country, pop, or folk songs. She's crafted her own renditions of rock songs, too, even from the '70s. This includes well-known hits like "Me and Bobby McGee" and lesser-known songs like "If" by Bread. Here are five of Dolly's best '70s rock covers.

