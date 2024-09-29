Legendary Singer-Songwriter Kris Kristofferson Dead At 88

Kris Kristofferson was born in 1936, in Brownsville at the very southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The eldest of three children born to a military family, as Biography says, Kristofferson moved to Southern California to Pomona College to study literature, where he also played football and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He won short story competitions and, at 18 years old, two of his pieces, "Gone Are the Days," and "The Rock," were published in The Atlantic Monthly, as the Kris Kristofferson website says. When he finished his undergraduate in 1958, he continued his literary studies at Oxford University in England as a Rhodes Scholar, where he began transferring his lessons from Romantic poets such as Blake into songs when he began performing in small venues.

Still feeling pressured to conform to familial expectations, Kristofferson went into the military after getting his master's degree, where he was promoted to the rank of captain. He was even offered a position teaching literature at West Point. He refused, though, and retired from the service in 1965 to head to Nashville and pursue his dreams. As a result, his mother didn't speak with him for 20 years.

Perhaps Kristofferson's decision is best reflected in his quote, "I've come to appreciate how special a song is compared to other art forms, because you can carry it around in your head and your heart, and it remains part of you."