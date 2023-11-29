Dolly Parton's Impressive Manicures Are For More Than Just Looks

Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has over the course of more than 60 years in the entertainment industry slowly grown to become one of the world's best-loved and most bankable stars. Her enduring appeal and the respect she has earned within the music industry is evidenced by her latest album, "Rockstar," which was released on a wave of hype in 2023 some 64 years after the release of her debut single, "Puppy Love," in 1959. Not only did the album perform outstandingly in terms of chart placing and garner plenty of warm reviews from critics, but it also saw Parton pair up with some of the biggest names in pop. From rock veterans such as The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to younger voices like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo, the album was crammed with A-list guest spots that showed both Parton's range and her wide influence.

But despite writing an estimated 3,000 songs and recording scores of studio albums, Parton's success on the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 has been fitful, with the majority of her work instead making waves on the country music chart. Those songs that have climbed the pop chart have tended to be the jewels of her discography, such as 1980's "9 to 5," her paean to working women. And somewhat bizarrely, she wrote it using her acrylic fingernails.