5 Rock Songs From The '70s That Aged Terribly

It really is remarkable how much rock music from the 1970s — a decade that commenced more than half a century ago — still has the power to move modern audiences. Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" is still as adrenaline-inducing as arena rock gets. Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir?" It doesn't get much heavier than that even decades later. And try to find a person in the western world who isn't ready at all times to join in and sing along to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Advertisement

But five decades is a long time, and tastes, culture, and politics move can shift a lot in such a long period, especially as technology has advanced. It goes without saying that a significant amount of music that was popular in the 1970s has lost its appeal to modern listeners, for one reason on another. In some cases, lyrics can become problematic to the point of feeling offensive, or else other elements in the song can sound incredibly, cringeworthily outdated. At the other end of the spectrum, some songs can end up being victims of their own success; having been replayed to death over the years, they have utterly lost their edge or been reduced to rock cliché. Here are five once-respected '70s rock songs that don't quite hold up today.

Advertisement