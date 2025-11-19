Iconic Rock Stars That Performed At NFL Games And It Went Embarrassingly Wrong

NFL performances and halftime shows are always something of a train wreck waiting to happen. For every instance of Prince singing "Purple Rain" in the rain at the 2007 Super Bowl and U2 performing a legitimately touching 2002 Super Bowl 9/11 tribute, there's Elvis Presto, the Elvis impersonator at the 1989 Super Bowl, and — yes, we can't not mention it — Nipplegate at the 2004 Super Bowl courtesy Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. Sometimes failure falls at the feet of event organizers, and sometimes it's the fault of terrible singing or exasperating showboating. And sometimes, not even rock's biggest names can escape.

But first, when we talk about NFL performances and prominent rock stars, we kind of have to stay limited to big games like the Super Bowl. Sorry, but Paul McCartney isn't going to show up to play "Here Today", let alone "Hey Jude," at game eight of the Chiefs' regular season — or anyone else's. We also have to stay limited to halftime shows. Sometimes, a singer-songwriter like Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, like he did in 2023. But he's a country singer and not a limb flailer like Mick Jagger. Plus, Stapleton did a killer job.

That leaves the quality of the performance. Some rock or rock-adjacent stars popped up in oddly-matched pairs or ensembles that were head-scratchingly meh, but not super terrible. Shania Twain opening for a Sting and Gwen Stefani "Message in a Bottle" duet at the 2003 Super Bowl comes to mind. Other times, performances were soul-shrivelingly embarrassing or completely confusing, but not always because of the rock star in question. From Steven Tyler to Adam Levine, Slash to Flea, here are some of the worst.

