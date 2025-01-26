In September 2013, the NFL announced that all-round song-and-dance-man and pop superstar Bruno Mars would be performing at the following year's prestigious Super Bowl halftime show. The choice of Mars, who was just 28 at the time, was slightly unusual. Though he was in his first flush of international fame following the release of his 2010 debut album "Doo-Wops & Hooligans," the NFL had developed the habit down the years of booking mostly veteran acts such as Prince, Madonna, and the Rolling Stones. Still, some critics praised the selection, arguing that Bars' reputation for great live performances made him an ideal performer to take the slot.

Mars nevertheless looked to assuage those unfamiliar with him or his style of music with the announcement that alternative funk metal band Red Hot Chili Peppers would be appearing alongside him at the halftime show as his special guests. When the day of the show came, Mars himself was generally well-received by critics, with BuzzFeed describing his performance as "dazzling." Meanwhile, the outlet criticized the Chili Peppers, who performed their 1991 hit "Give It Away," for being somewhat "unnecessary."

And there was one aspect of their performance that drew the ire of eagle-eyed viewers, who soon pointed out on social media that instruments of bassist Flea and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer were unplugged — they were miming. The revelation caused a furor among their fans, who had expected them to replicate the kind of raucous performance they were known for on tour. Outlets noted that miming at the Super Bowl is not unusual, but their set was certainly marred by their decision to mime so openly.

