5 Rock Songs From 1979 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The rock music scene of 1979 had experienced a lot of recent turbulence. The punk explosion that had come about in the preceding three years had utterly transformed the face of rock, bringing things back to basics after a decade of growing ambition and indulgence. In its wake, a raft of exciting new wave artists emerged, with a renewed sense that the genre was capable of anything, and, what's more, anyone had a chance to be a rock star as long as they could offer the authenticity or swagger to pull it off.

At the same time, more established artists were reacting to the new musical landscape, continuing to add to discographies that had their origins back in the heady days of the 1960s with new modern sounds that, in many cases, continue to stand the test of time. Here are five rock classics that sound cooler today than they did back then.