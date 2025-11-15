What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Sleep?

As all too many of us know, not sleeping can feel pretty awful. Just one night without it can leave you a muggy, disorganized mess, more apt to sit around on the couch and feel gross than get anything done. While sleep deprivation of this duration isn't great — you probably shouldn't drive if you can help it, as many experts claim a missing night of sleep can produce impairment on the level of drunk driving — it is unlikely to seriously harm you, so long as you get back on the sleep train the next night.

But what if you don't? In short, sleep deprivation is rough on your body — real rough. Sure, starvation may take you faster than skipping sleep will, but long-term sleep deprivation is still pretty bad news for practically all your major systems. If you manage to stay awake for another night, your body is going to start feeling the effects in the form of exhaustion, increased blood pressure, and hallucinations (that could soon tip into psychosis). Stay awake for yet another stretch — and another, and another — and things are really going to start going haywire. Here are the nitty-gritty details of just what happens to your body when sleep is out of reach for too long.