The Most Painful Ways To Die Throughout History

Fire is likely the first thing most people have been warned about throughout human existence. Anyone who doesn't believe it's dangerous only has to confirm for themselves once. Strategists have long sought to add to the destructive power of fire by making it sticky, ensuring that anything (or anyone) unlucky enough to be within an incendiary weapon's radius is more thoroughly destroyed.

The Byzantine Empire lasted as long as it did and broke many sieges of Constantinople in part because of Greek fire. The recipe for this weapon has been lost to time, but according to reports, this inflammable goo could be sprayed from specialized nozzles on ships and resisted water. The Byzantines sprayed its secret weapon over Arabs, Russians, and anyone else optimistic or naive enough to go against their navy. Later, the United States war effort in Vietnam became notorious for its heavy reliance on the conceptually similar napalm — a slow-burning, readily-propelled form of thickened gasoline.

Burns, as anyone who's carelessly grabbed a hot pan knows, can be enormously painful. Chillingly, the worst ones may not cause pain after a certain point, as they run deep enough to destroy the nerves. With skin and underlying tissue damaged by a burn, the sufferer will be at risk of dehydration (as one of the skin's functions is to retain the body's water), hypothermia (skin helps regulate temperature), and infection (skin presents a barrier to pathogens). Those who survive severe burns may face not only disfigurement but also enduring pain from damaged nerves and scars that heal too tightly.

