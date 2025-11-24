Worst Farewell Tours From '80s Bands

The former Black Sabbath frontman went on to have a successful solo career following his firing from Sabbath in 1979, after which he toured frequently with his own band of musicians, known as the Blizzard of Ozz. By the 1990s, the former hellraiser had overcome his addiction issues and was enjoying a period of sobriety that made him reconsider his rock 'n' roll lifestyle. Ozzy, who was only in his early 40s, had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis and said that he was retiring to spend more time with his family.

Entitled the "No More Tours" tour, Ozzy said goodbye to his fans over the course of 64 dates, but while the legendary frontman had lost little of his charm, the shows in general were somewhat underwhelming, with fans complaining that the setlist drew too strongly on the previous year's "No More Tears" studio album, instead of classics from a decade earlier. There was also some controversy during the last two dates of the tour when Ronnie James Dio, who was supporting Ozzy as the new lead singer of Black Sabbath on the tour (Sabbath was the support act), refused to go on stage, and was replaced by Judas Priest's Rob Halford.

But more controversial than that was Ozzy's almost immediate U-turn on his retirement, with the singer announcing that he would be returning to a full-time music career just three years later with the "Retirement Sucks" tour. That he undermined his farewell would undoubtedly have been a point of frustration for fans who took a financial hit to make it to one of the shows on what was billed as his final ever tour. However, that may all be forgotten now, with Ozzy's actual final concert in 2025 hailed as a huge success.

