The Truth About The Man Who Killed Jesse James

While the Wild West outlaw Jesse James has gone down in history, his murderer, Robert Ford, has not ended up as a household name. In his lifetime, however, Ford was famous for his deed, although not in the way he might have hoped. A popular ballad of the time called him a "dirty little coward" for killing James the way he did. It was a notoriety that he could never seem to turn to his advantage, nor could he escape it. Even his tombstone reads "The Man Who Shot Jesse James."

Ford was only 20 years old when he committed the act that would change his life forever. The next decade would see him face one disaster after another, until fate finally caught up with him in the most tragic — yet apt — way possible.

So, what happened to the man who killed Jesse James? Here is the truth about Robert Ford.