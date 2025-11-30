Hands Down This Is The Most Heartbreaking Love Song Of The '80s

Bonnie Tyler makes an unlikely pop star. In the late 1970s, as she was finding her feet as a singer, she was forced to undergo an operation to remove nodules on her vocal cords. The procedure permanently altered her voice, leaving the baby-faced singer with an unusually raspy, gravelly vocal style. It might have been enough to put other singers off performing altogether, but somehow Tyler made it work, and it became her trademark, giving her a new gravitas with which to tackle big, emotive songs.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" was written by Tyler's producer Jim Steinman, the talent behind much of the music of fellow big-voiced singer Meat Loaf. Steinman's background was, perhaps unsurprisingly, in musical theater, which explains his talent for bombastic songwriting infused with crowd-pleasing emotion. The famous lyric from "Total Eclipse of the Heart," "Turn around bright eyes," actually first appeared in an early Steinman theater piece called "Dream Machine."

Tyler had only just started working with Steinman, who agreed to be her producer after the two connected over a shared appreciation of his favorite songs, after which he offered her "Eclipse." "He told me he had started writing the song for a prospective musical version of Nosferatu years before, but never finished it," Tyler told The Guardian in 2023. "Around the time we were recording, Meat Loaf had lost his voice, and after it was a hit he always used to say: 'Dang. That song should have been mine!' I poured my heart out singing it." We're fans of Meat Loaf, sure, but would "Total Eclipse of the Heart" have been as effective with his vocals center stage instead of Tyler's? Somehow, we doubt it.