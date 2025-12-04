Guns N' Roses' Worst Song Of All Time Is A Bizarre Dumpster Fire, And Reddit Agrees

All of them. All of the Guns N' Roses (GNR) songs where Axl Rose rasp-shrieks are terrible. Too harsh? Ok, fine. It isn't actually all of them. "November Rain," alone, is a gloriously melodramatic and grandiose song suited to musical theater, right down to Slash soloing his unplugged guitar outside the church in the music video. Big "Appetite for Destruction" smashes like "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" became megahits for a reason no matter how overplayed. And, there'll always be listeners who consider themselves the truest fans because "Chinese Democracy" was the bestest, most over-the-top, envelope-pushing GNR album ever, or whatever. But we can all agree, GNR also made plenty of stinkers.

The full catalogue of GNR stinkers is too extensive to go into here but includes songs like "ABSUЯD," which without the backwards R is still, um ... absurd. What band wrote it, again, and why does Rose sound like a BritRock singer? "Get in the Ring" from "Use Your Illusion II," meanwhile, is so trite that you could forget it's on during your first listen. "Shotgun Blues" from the same album is a ghastly, fifth-rate garage-punk-like song that contains nothing of the "blues" in its title. "Riad N' The Bedouins" from "Chinese Democracy" sounds like GNR imitating itself, poorly, with some seriously intolerable Rose vocals. We could go on, but you get the point.

But have no fear, because one GNR track stands head and shoulders above the rest at being the worst. Those true fans we mentioned earlier, on Reddit or otherwise, and all the casuals besides, will have no problem predicting what song we mean. Welcome to "My World," the world where no one wants to be.