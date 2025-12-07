'70s Actors Who Died In 2025 And No One Noticed

It's certainly newsworthy when the stars of the big screen and the small screen die. After all, these are the people that we collectively pay money to see star in movies or invite into our homes when we queue up or tune into their TV series. Some of those actors rise above all the others and become some of the most fondly remembered entertainers or public figures of our time. This is particularly true of actors who reached their commercial peak and cultural influence in the 1970s. That decade is about 50 years in the past now, allowing the screen artists' impact to become fully entrenched in the firmament.

While it's definitely sad when such people die, it's also a little sweet, because we as a society get to reflect on their delightful and important work in movies and TV. Often, when those '70s stars die, the news cycle of details and post-mortem appreciation dominates the conversation for a few days. Sometimes, the deaths of '70s actors don't quite penetrate. Maybe it's because they fell out of the limelight, retired some time ago, or were quietly dealing with a prolonged period of illness. Here are some of the most popular performers of the 1970s who died in 2025, and whose deaths went somewhat unnoticed.