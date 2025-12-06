5 '70s Rock Songs We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The End Of Time

The 1970s produced a massive amount of incredible rock 'n' roll in a decade that included the continued success of bands like the Rolling Stones, as well as newer acts like Iggy and the Stooges that pushed the sonic needle in a brand-new direction. Due to the sheer amount of incredible songs to choose from, as well as the personal nature of music, narrowing down a decade's worth of output is no easy task.

We've listed five songs that shoot out of the starting gate with a driving beat and heavy guitar, with a distinctive sound that marks them as a singular musical journey that can only come from that one artist. When your favorite classic rock radio station plays a banger like Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir," you just have to crank up the volume, sing at the top of your lungs, and bang on the steering wheel trying to keep in time with John Bonham. Then there are those times when you're exercising and a tune like Heart's "Barracuda" comes on, pushing you to run a little faster or farther or crank out a few more reps, and requires being played on repeat. Indeed, these songs are all staying on repeat until the heat death of the universe.