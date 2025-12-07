Why We'll Never Get Over The Loss Of Nirvana

It's practically impossible to explain to a 20-something Nirvana t-shirt wearer — you know, the shirt with the smiley face and X eyes — precisely how generation-defining and all-pervasive Nirvana's music was, as well as the '90s Seattle scene, aka grunge. It wasn't loved by 100% of all humans, but even those who had no interest in grunge's coarse authenticity couldn't avoid its music, its fashion, its ethos, nor even its music videos.

When "Smells Like Teen Spirit" erupted out of absolutely nowhere on September 10, 1991, a new wave of popular rock consumed the U.S. and the world. The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, paved the way for fellow Seattle bands like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and all their successors, permanently changed the trajectory of music, and did so in a year when musicians like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams dominated the airwaves.

When all was said and done, grunge lasted maybe three to four years, tops (1991 to the mid-'90s), much like disco at the end of the '70s. And yet, grunge's historical hiccup reverberates all the way to the present, when Nirvana and their tiny discography of three core albums, "Bleach" (1989), "Nevermind" (1991), and "In Utero" (1993), plus their unparalleled "MTV Unplugged" album (1994), has garnered over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" itself has over 2.6 billion listens at the time of writing and its music video over 2 billion views.

So how did adoring young people and fans feel when a band at the absolute height of its popularity, and arguably just the beginning of its career, was gone in a snap?