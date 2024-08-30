The History Of Oasis' Split And Reunion Explained

News hit in late-2024 that the most British of Britain's pop rock bands, Oasis, was getting back together. And when we say that "the band" is getting back together, we mean that forever nemeses and brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are stowing their decades-old antagonization long enough to do some shows and make some cash. As of this writing, they've scheduled a handful of gigs in the U.K. for a short tour in July and August 2025. According to the BBC, ticket prices range from £73 to £506. There was also a ballot-based pre-sale that allowed diehards to get their tickets on Friday, August 30, one day ahead of general sales. Got it? Okay, now on to the family drama.

We say "family drama" because there's really no way to talk about Oasis, the band, apart from Oasis, the bitterest of sibling rivalries. The group skyrocketed into the stratosphere of fame, wealth, and success during a very slim window of three albums over three years, from 1994's "Definitely Maybe" to 1997's "Be Here Now." Yes, they released other albums after that, but none of those albums contained heavyweight hits like "Wonderwall" or "Champagne Supernova." Oasis were such a smash hit that they still have over 24 million Spotify monthly listeners as of this writing, 15 years after they officially broke up in 2009. Back then, Noel called it quits because of alleged violence and harassment from Liam, his notoriously loud- and foul-mouthed brother, whom he called "the angriest man you'll ever meet," per Express. Or as Noel said, And now, they're getting back together.