5 Hit Rock Songs From The '80s That No One Remembers Today

The rock scene in the 1980s was a decade that saw the rise of massively popular bands like Guns N' Roses, U2, and Van Halen, whose songs reached the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock singles chart. Then there were other musicians in the '80s who also made it to the top, but over the ensuing decades have faded from the collective memory.

These include bands like Canada's Prism, which had a No. 1 rock hit with the song "Don't Let Him Know" in 1982. Similarly, Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers reached the top of the rock charts with the song "I'm Not Your Man" in 1988, among others that decade, like Tony Carey, Henry Lee Summer, and The Call, who also had No. 1 hits before falling from national prominence.

It might be a little hyperbolic to say that no one remembers these rock songs, since there are probably a few folks out there who recall these flash-in-the-pan hits, but if you don't recall these musicians or their hit singles, you're not alone. For whatever reason, some rock songs didn't have the staying power of tunes from the likes of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts or Ozzy Osborne that have remained timeless, and are still mainstays on classic-rock radio many decades later. Indeed, none of these performers ever had a top-charting hit again, at least not in the U.S.