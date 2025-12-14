5 Songs From 1976 That Define Rock History

The 1970s were an absolute treasure trove of classic rock hits that not only defined the musical and cultural landscape of the time but also endure to this day. Bands like The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, and The Beach Boys evolved to match and influence the times, while rock legends like Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac, and many, many more took off and defined it. Each year bore its own fruitful hits, but 1976 proved an especially gonzo year for rock-defining classics.

But first, we've got to take a look at the state of rock come the second half of the '70s. The 1960s' countercultural movement had gone mainstream, overflowed on the musical front in the early '70s, and the second half of the decade was starting to segue into '80s arena rock and face competition from disco. Big hit songs from 1976 reflect this epoch, caught between rock's history and rock's future. They're tentpole tracks that form a portrait of rock that year and "define" its history, but don't necessarily cause it.

While the year produced loads of hits that reflect the time, like the "The Boys Are Back in Town" by Thin Lizzy, "Detroit Rock City" by KISS, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" by AC/DC, "Baby I Love Your Way" by Peter Frampton, "Fly Like an Eagle" by the Steve Miller Band, and "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas, a few songs stand out as more emblematic than the rest. This includes Boston's "More Than a Feeling," Queen's "Somebody to Love," and of course, Eagles' "Hotel California."