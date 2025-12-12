5 Love Songs That Will Have Every Boomer Crying Into Their Coffee

Boomers grew up in a time of immense musical change that covered everything from late '50s Elvis to late '80s Guns N' Roses, R&B and Motown, folk, country, the beginnings of rap, and every sliver of music in between, like disco in the late '70s. And just to show you that time and perception work in whacky ways, musicians like Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, and James Hetfield of Metallica are all boomers. None of those musicians crafted the love songs of their generation, though.

In general, "baby boomers" are folks born post-World War II, from 1946 to 1964, during a chunk of time characterized by unbridled optimism, economic growth, and a consequent boom in baby births — hence, boomers. It's accurate to say that these individuals mostly came of age in the '60s and '70s, with some generational overlap with the Silent Generation on the early end (born 1925 to 1945) and Gen X on the late end (from 1965 to 1979). It's also accurate to say that growing up in such a time might have contributed to the sincerity of its love songs.

When choosing songs for this article, we tried to cover the entire expanse of boomer-era decades. This means that while our love songs have a timeless quality, they also feel like they wouldn't be birthed in the present. And even though these songs will likely hold special significance for boomers, by no means can they only be enjoyed by boomers. This is true of the Righteous Brothers, Eric Clapton, Whitney Houston, or the other artists on our list.