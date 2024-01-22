Where Elvis Presley's Blue Hawaii Was Filmed

Elvis Presley had already made it to the top of the music business and now, as he strummed a ukulele in a Hawaiian shirt sandwiched between two hula dancers, he was about to prove he was a viable film commodity in Hollywood as well. "Blue Hawaii," the 1961 romantic comedy, became Elvis' top-grossing movie, and the tropical locale certainly helped sell the picture, according to "Elvis Presley: Silver Screen Icon." Among the film's shooting locations was the Coco Palms Resort on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, which was the place to be seen during its heyday, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Then, on September 11, 1992, Hurricane Iniki brought howling winds that buffeted Kauai and monster waves that smashed against its shores, devastating the Hawaiian island. Every hotel and resort suffered damage from the storm that brought 160-mph winds and 30-foot waves, stripping its famous beaches of sand and sea life from its coral reefs, according to The Sacramento Bee. One of the worst hit was the Coco Palms Resort, a Hawaiian landmark that never recovered.